Jeremiah's Italian Ice Heads to Keller, Texas

Local entrepreneur Steven Dubberly is set to bring Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category, to Keller, TX. Slated to open on May 25th, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located at 2122 Rufe Snow Dr, Suite 102, and is inviting the community to celebrate with a grand opening event in early July.

Prior to Dubberly’s involvement with Jeremiah’s, he led a career in law and ran his own practice, gaining experience working with small businesses. He was first introduced to the sweet treats brand by his girlfriend, Alicia Mouser, who took him there on one of their first dates. As Dubberly progressed in his career, he eventually decided he wanted to explore a new path outside of the law. After falling in love with the fun and vibrant brand, he knew Jeremiah’s was a company he wanted to be a part of. With another location in development in Saginaw, TX, he hopes to open at least five Jeremiah’s locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“I want to work in a place that brings a smile to my customers’ faces, and Jeremiah’s is the perfect place to do that,” says Dubberly. ”It’s a great business with good community roots, and has a unique atmosphere. We strive to keep things fun and cool, and provide a great experience for both our staff and guests. Keller doesn’t have anything like Jeremiah’s in the area, and I strongly believe we can become a real staple.”

The Keller location will reflect the family aspect that both Jeremiah’s and the community values. Dubberly will be running his location with family and friends, a close-knit group who wanted to become involved in something together. Along with Alicia, both his parents will be involved as well as his friend and business partner Aubrey McPherson.

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream, offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

To celebrate the newest Jeremiah’s location, the store will be hosting a grand opening event in early July for the whole community to come out and celebrate with plenty of tasty treats, music, giveaways, and discounts for everyone to enjoy. The new Jeremiah’s is a perfect family-friendly destination for local Keller residents to come and spend quality time together.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Steven and his family to bring Jeremiah’s newest location to Texas,” says Julianna Voyles, Director of Operations for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “Their commitment to family values and community involvement make them a perfect fit to help us lead our expansion efforts in Keller, and we are confident the new location will be a success.”