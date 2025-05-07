Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is introducing an exciting new Layer-In: Hoppin’ Boba. Available from May 1 through June 30, Hoppin’ Boba adds a playful pop of flavor to any Italian Ice, Jelati, or Soft Ice Cream treat for just $1.49. This limited-time offering can be layered into any of Jeremiah’s frozen treats, but is primarily featured in two refreshing Flavorites – Hoppin’ Mango and Hoppin’ Lemon Berry.

The Hoppin’ Mango Flavorite is a tropical combination of Mango Italian Ice, Vanilla Soft Ice Cream, and Mango Popping Pearls. Hoppin’ Lemon Berry perfectly layers Lemon Italian Ice, Vanilla Soft Ice Cream and Strawberry Popping Pearls. Guests can also elevate any of their favorite Jeremiah’s flavor creations with a burst of fruity goodness, by layering in Hoppin’ Boba.

Hoppin’ Boba’s juicy, popping texture is a delicious nod to the rising popularity of milk tea and bubble tea trends, offering an exciting new way for guests to customize their frozen desserts. Whether added to a classic Italian Ice or layered into one of Jeremiah’s signature Jelati combinations, Hoppin’ Boba brings a playful pop to every bite.

“At Jeremiah’s, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests,” said Erin Buono, Director of Research and Development at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “With Hoppin’ Boba, we’re not just introducing a new Layer-In – we’re giving our guests a whole new way to enjoy the fun and the flavor that Jeremiah’s is known for. This limited-time Layer-In and Flavorite offering is the perfect blend of innovation and indulgence, and we can’t wait for our fans to try it.”

As bubble tea continues to trend across the U.S., Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is tapping into consumer excitement by offering a fresh, new take on popular popping pearls. Hoppin’ Boba allows the brand to engage with both loyal fans and new customers looking for unique dessert experiences. This new Layer-In not only enhances the guest experience but also reinforces Jeremiah’s commitment to staying ahead of dessert trends and offering franchisees fresh ways to attract customers.

“Our focus is on delivering exceptional treats while driving business growth for our franchisees,” said Michael Keller, President and CEO of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “Limited-time offerings like Hoppin’ Boba keep our menu exciting and our guests coming back for more. It’s another example of how Jeremiah’s continues to innovate while providing value to our customers and franchise partners alike.”

With over 160 locations across the country and exciting plans for further expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice continues to drive innovation and deliver value to both guests and franchisees. As the brand rolls out new menu offerings, the company’s focus remains on boosting profitability for its franchise owners while keeping the brand fun and approachable for consumers.