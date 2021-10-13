Jeremiah's Italian Ice to Open in Gainesville, Florida

Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Gainesville, with the announcement of the brand’s first location to open in the area. Slated to open on Oct. 26, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located at 3232 SW 35th Blvd. in Butler Plaza. It will be owned by local entrepreneurs and husband-and-wife-duo, Chu Tsai and Dung (Jen) Phan.

This is the first location the couple plans on opening in Gainesville, with an additional location scheduled to open in the near future. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will offer guests outdoor patio seating, walk-up service windows, third party delivery, and carryout options.

The couple first became introduced to Jeremiah’s Italian Ice years ago when Chu’s business, Slice’s Concession, sold the brand a piece of refrigeration equipment. Their professional relationship developed into a personal one as the couple grew close with the Jeremiah’s team. After learning more about franchising opportunities and truly believing in the concept, Chu and Jen just knew they had to open up their own Jeremiah’s Italian Ice location in their hometown.

“My husband and I are extremely proud in bringing Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Gainesville,” says Jen Phan. “We hope the local UF student body loves Jeremiah’s Gelatis as much as we do, and we are ready to work hard to turn our location into a new local favorite.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and indulgent Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

“We could not be happier to establish a presence here in Gainesville,” says Jeremy Litwack, founder of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “We look forward to introducing the community to the vibrant and colorful energy of the Jeremiah’s brand.”

The couple says they are currently working on partnerships with local schools, churches and charity organizations throughout Gainesville to host “Ice Nights” and other promotional events. They aim to use their new business to make a positive difference in the Gainesville community.

“We believe in this brand from top to bottom,” says Chu Tsai. “The products are outstanding; the company culture is family-like and the vibe is perfect. We believe our new business will make a wonderful addition to Gainesville and we can’t wait to get started.”