Jeremiah's Italian Ice to Open Store in Cypresswood, Texas

Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats at its newest location in Cypresswood. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located in Cypress Green Plaza at 210 Cypresswood Dr. Suite 400 and is slated to open in mid-August. It will be owned and operated by Cypresswood local Joseph Pina.

This is the first location Pina will be opening in the Cypresswood area, with another slated to open in Elyson later this year and the potential for three more in the near future. The Cypresswood location will offer guests both indoor and outdoor seating, a walk-up window, a drive-thru, 3rd party delivery options and a bright, inviting environment with a hand-painted mural showcasing local features.

With a family history of successful franchise ownership, Pina was first introduced to the Jeremiah’s concept when a friend told him about the long lines always visible outside the original Jeremiah’s location in Orlando. Pina was then inspired to replicate that same excitement and positive energy the brand is famous for by bringing Jeremiah’s to his home community of Cypresswood.

“I am thrilled to open a Jeremiah’s location in the same community where I was born and raised,” says local owner Joseph Pina. “We aim to establish a strong relationship between our new business and the local community and create an atmosphere where Jeremiah’s frozen treats can be enjoyed like they are supposed to.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

Pina said he is looking forward to partnering with local charitable organizations, churches, schools and business to make a positive impact in the Cypresswood community