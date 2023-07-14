Jeremiah's Italian Ice Opens in Knoxville, Tennessee

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, the premier concept in frozen desserts, will soon be scooping its iconic frozen treats at its newest location in Tennessee. The brand has partnered with local entrepreneur, Brad Davis, to bring their delicious desserts to Knoxville. Opening on July 13th, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located at 1601 Ebenezer Road.

Davis has spent ten years as a multi-unit franchisee in Tennessee, and is now bringing his extensive franchising and local market experience to Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. He has teamed up with the frozen desserts brand in a 22-unit area representative deal for locations in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Pigeon Forge, and the Tri-Cities area. His first Jeremiah’s location opened in December 2022 in Mt. Juliet, and he expects five more locations to open in the next 18 months. Davis was drawn to the brand based on the quality of product and the great work environment that employees get to experience every day.

“It was immediately noticeable how much fun the team members were having and how much pride they took in their job,” says Davis. “I knew very quickly that Jeremiah’s was a brand headed for a bright future. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has an extremely large and loyal fan base in Florida, and I know it will grow quickly across Tennessee. The brand’s company culture keeps both team members and guests coming back again and again.”

To celebrate the newest Jeremiah’s location, the store will be hosting a grand opening event in July for the whole community to come out and celebrate with plenty of tasty treats, music, giveaways, and discounts for everyone to enjoy, and will be offering free samples every day after to allow new customers to select the perfect treat for them. The new Jeremiah’s is a perfect family-friendly destination for local Knoxville residents and visitors to come and spend quality time together.

“As a Knoxville area local, I feel the community will really embrace Jeremiah’s Italian Ice’s motto to ‘Live Life to the Coolest,’” continues Davis. “We will strive to always provide our customers with an upbeat atmosphere and unique, indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice products. We look forward to building great community partnerships and scooping our delicious treats in Knoxville and the surrounding areas for years to come.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream, offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of the menu.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the brand across Tennessee,” says Michael Keller, the new President and CEO for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “Brad’s vast franchise experience and passion for community involvement make him a perfect fit to help us lead our expansion efforts in Knoxville and the surrounding communities.”