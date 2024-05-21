Jeremiah’s Italian Ice announce the grand opening of its 150th location, reaching a significant milestone in their franchise expansion. The newest Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is set to open in Tucson, AZ on May 16, and growth does not stop there, as the brand has plans to add another 60+ stores over the next 18 months.

“We’re overjoyed and incredibly honored to have reached 150 locations in just five years of franchising,” says Michael Keller, CEO and President of Jeremiah’s. “This milestone is a true testament to the dedication of our incredible franchisees, the hard work of our entire team, and, of course, our valued and loyal customers. As we continue to grow our footprint, we commit to upholding our values of bold flavors, genuine guest service, a generous heart for our communities, vibrant locations, a Frog Squad ‘cool’ factor, and a strategic vision, and we look forward to continuing to bring our delicious treats to new communities across the nation.”

Achieving the milestone 150 locations stands as a significant triumph within the franchising realm. In 2022, only 16 percent of U.S. franchises had more than 100 units. Not only is reaching 150+ units a feat in its own, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice accomplished this in only five short years. In 2019, the franchise partnered with emerging brand accelerator Pivotal Growth Partners, officially launching their franchise program. The average number of units per franchise brand after 10 years is 10, while Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opened 40 new locations in 2023 alone, and has spread across 11 states.

“Partnering with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has been an incredible journey,” says Cameron Cummins, co-founder of Pivotal Growth Partners. “A key factor in rapid franchise development is a strategic business development plan, and it has been an honor to work alongside the team to develop the foundation for such explosive growth. Jeremiah’s drive and dedication to their mission has yielded them great success thus far, and we at Pivotal Growth Partners look forward to continuing our commitment to growing the brand together and reaching new heights in the coming years.”

Amidst Jeremiah’s Italian Ice’s explosive growth, the brand has received high recognition for its achievements. This year, the Italian Ice favorite was ranked #15 on the 2024 Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, honoring the smartest-growing brands in franchising, #157 on the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, climbing 55 spots from 2023, and included in Entrepreneur’s Fastest Growing Franchises list for a 3rd year in a row.

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 rotating flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream, offers nearly limitless flavor combinations. The real stars of the menu are Jeremiah’s Flavorites, which layer Italian Ice, Soft Ice Cream, and decadent Layer-Ins like Oreo Cookie Crumbles and Nerds® Candy, to develop exciting flavor combos that further ensure every guest can find a treat that fulfills their flavor profile cravings. Jeremiah’s sweet treats are now available for online ordering capabilities, both pick-up and delivery, at all locations nationwide.