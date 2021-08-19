Jeremiah's Italian Ice Opens in Zephyrhills, Florida

Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is now scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Zephyrhills, with the announcement of the brand’s first location in the area. Opened on Aug. 17, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located at 7936 Gall Blvd. It is owned and operated by close family friends, Pete Patel and Dru Patel.

This is the first location the duo intends on opening throughout the greater Tampa Bay suburbs, with two other locations scheduled to open in Wesley Chapel in the near future. The roughly 1,200-square-foot location features indoor dine-in service and a bright, inviting environment to host its guests. Third-party delivery options will also be available in the near future.

Despite their young age, Pete and Dru hope to utilize the extensive franchising experience they received, both being raised by families of small business franchisees. The opening of the duo’s first Jeremiah’s location in Zephyrhills is a culmination of a dream they have had since Pete’s return from his service in the military. A US army veteran, Pete has always desired a business of his own and supported the efforts of small businesses. Dru was working in the gasoline business at the time and wanted to use his experience to open a business of his own as well; with a partner and brand he personally trusted.

“We used to go to Jeremiah’s a lot when we were younger,” says Dru Patel. “I always respected the sound business model of the brand and the amazing energy it brings to local communities. Opening a location of our own has been our plan since we first saw the brand was offering franchising opportunities, so we are extremely excited to finally see it take shape and bring Florida’s favorite frozen treats to Zephyrhills.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

The duo say they are currently working on partnerships with local schools and community organizations throughout Zephyrhills and want to use their new business to make a positive difference.

“It’s our goal to create an atmosphere that is enjoyed by everyone and provide Zephyrhills residents with the frozen treats they never knew they needed,” said local owner Pete Patel. “We are extremely supportive of small businesses in general and strive to become a role model small business in the community.”