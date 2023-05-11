Jeremiah's Italian Ice Recognized as Top New and Emerging Franchise

Jeremiah's Italian Ice, the premier concept in the frozen dessert category, was recognized as one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises for 2023 in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The ranking highlights some of the strongest companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities in the last five years (since 2018). Jeremiah’s was ranked #2.

“We are honored and thrilled to receive recognition for our work by Entrepreneur,” says Julianna Voyles, Director of Operations for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “It’s a testament to the incredible team we’ve built at Jeremiah’s, and we look forward to being able to continue to grow in the years to come.”

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500 and is part of the brand’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Companies featured on the 2023 list have been offering a franchise opportunity for five years or fewer and were assessed across multiple data points, including unit growth, startup costs and fees, training and support, the parent company’s financial stability, and brand strength.

"The franchise industry is full of big new ideas, which is why Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging list is always so exciting," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "If anyone's looking to get in on the ground floor of the next big thing, they should start with the brands we've identified — that are all full of creativity, innovation, and accessibility for aspiring entrepreneurs."