Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Sets Opening Date for Saginaw, Texas

Local entrepreneur Steven Dubberly is set to bring Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Saginaw, Texas. Slated to open on October 5, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located at 7032 Blue Mound Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76131, and is inviting the community to celebrate with a grand opening event later this fall.

Prior to Dubberly’s involvement with Jeremiah’s, he led a career in law and ran his own practice, gaining experience working with small businesses. He was first introduced to the sweet treats brand by his girlfriend, Alicia Mouser, who took him there on one of their first dates. As Dubberly progressed in his career, he eventually decided he wanted to explore a new path outside of the law. After falling in love with the fun and vibrant brand, he knew Jeremiah’s was a company he wanted to be a part of and opened a location in Keller earlier this year. After seeing great success with his first location, holding the record first day of sales for Jeremiah’s Italian Ices in the state of Texas, Dubberly is excited to open another Jeremiah’s in Saginaw, and plans to eventually open a total of five locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area.

“My experience with Jeremiah’s has been nothing short of incredible thus far,” says Dubberly. “The Keller location was met with strong community support, and I can’t wait to open my second store in Saginaw. Saginaw is a growing area with not enough options, and Jeremiah’s will fill a niche in an underserved market for excellent treats and strong family values.”

The Saginaw location will reflect the family aspect that both Jeremiah’s and the community values. Dubberly will be running his location with family and friends, a close-knit group who wanted to become involved in something together. Along with Alicia, both his parents are involved in this venture.

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream, offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu. Jeremiah’s also offers catering and vending options for birthdays, festivals, weddings, parties, fairs, school events, and more, offering pre-packed treats or full-service scooping services including event set up, cups, spoons, and napkins.

To celebrate the newest Jeremiah’s location, the store will be hosting a grand opening event in early November for the whole community to come out and celebrate with plenty of tasty treats, music, giveaways, and discounts for everyone to enjoy. The new Jeremiah’s is a perfect family-friendly destination for local Saginaw and Fort Worth residents to come and spend quality time together.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Steven as he opens his second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” adds Julianna Voyles, Senior Director of Operations for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “We are immensely proud of the success he’s seen with his location in Keller, and are confident he will find even more growth and success to come in Saginaw.”