Hang, a pioneer in personalized commerce and brand loyalty, announced that Jeremy Theisen has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Jeremy brings extensive industry experience, having previously scaled Punchh to $50 million in revenue before its acquisition by PAR. His leadership will be pivotal as Hang continues its rapid expansion and commitment to revolutionizing customer engagement for top brands.

Matt Smolin, Co-Founder & CEO of Hang, expressed his excitement, stating: “We founded Hang with the belief that brands need a more holistic, personalized way to engage with their customers,” he said. “As we expand, we are excited to bring Jeremy on board, whose extensive experience and strong reputation in the restaurant industry speak for themselves. Jeremy will be instrumental in helping scale our vision and ensuring more brands benefit from Hang’s full potential.”

Jeremy Theisen shared his enthusiasm about joining Hang: “Earlier this year, some friends at 858 asked me to assess Hang, drawing on my previous experience scaling Punchh to $50 million before it was acquired by PAR,” he said. “During my evaluation, I was thoroughly impressed by the results their platform was achieving, especially with its innovative approach to the industry. I particularly appreciate their modular design, which allows them to collaborate with existing providers and offer brands cutting-edge tools to boost sales. I’m excited to be back on the vendor side helping brands grow.”

Hang is pioneering personalized commerce through its next-generation brand loyalty and customer data platform. Harnessing AI-powered personalization, interactive front-end experiences, and a robust data & integrations ecosystem, Hang enables brands to deeply understand their customers and deliver more engaging, tailored experiences.

By unifying disparate channels into a single control plane, Hang standardizes and cleans customer data, providing brands with a 360-degree view of their customers. This data is then used by Hang’s AI-powered Decision Engine to personalize every front-end interaction, creating a seamless and targeted experience for each customer.

Hang’s platform offers additional engagement tools, including branded mini-games, challenges, and interactive journeys that drive deeper connections between brands and their customers. The platform’s comprehensive data history, including pre-loyalty purchase data through third-party order attribution and credit card tokenization, allows for personalized customer experiences from day one.

Already trusted by top brands in restaurants, eCommerce, retail, and entertainment—including Ulta Beauty, Flipkart, Just Salad, Popchew, Boba Guys, Roam Artisan Burger, and Williamsburg Pizza—Hang is quickly becoming the go-to solution for brands seeking to enhance customer loyalty and engagement.

In 2023, Hang secured a $16 million Series A funding round led by Paradigm, with participation from notable investors including Tiger Global, Howard Schultz, Kevin Durant, Mr. Beast, and the founders of Warby Parker, Allbirds, and Bombas.