The Jerk Shack Reopens in San Antonio

Popular Caribbean-inspired restaurant, The Jerk Shack, announced the opening date for its new brick and mortar location on the far west side of San Antonio at 10234 State Hwy 151 Ste. 103, San Antonio, TX 78251 as part of the new 151 Plaza development. The new location will open for service on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. To celebrate the opening, the first 20 guests will receive $10 toward their order.

The location features the same menu and flavors of the original Jerk Shack that San Antonians came to love, but will also offer beer, wine and some new items like fried chicken, pepper shrimp, fried green tomatoes and more. The new 2,200 square foot location will offer dine-in service and will feature a drive-thru lane for convenient pickup for online orders. Indoor dining will feature kiosk-style ordering for easy and convenient service. The kitchen will be led by Chef Nicola Blaque and Chef Lionel “Butch” Blache.

“We are so excited to open this new and improved Jerk Shack that will allow us the room to serve and host more people,” says Jerk Shack Owner and Executive Chef Nicola Blaque. “We have the capability in this space to create the dishes that we’re known for as well as the ability to expand on some new items that we believe will become new signature favorites.”

The Jerk Shack’s cuisine is inspired by the flavors of Jamaica and the Caribbean. Chef Blaque and her team have incorporated the flavors and techniques of Caribbean cooking into American favorites like mac and cheese, tacos and more that creates a unique blend of cultures, though traditional Caribbean dishes like braised oxtail, jerk chicken and more are also available at the restaurant.

The new Jerk Shack location takes the place of the original restaurant, which closed in September while the team focused their efforts on building the new restaurant. Jerk Shack’s hours of operation are Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the summer of 2020 Chef Nicola also opened Mi Roti, a Caribbean-style concept in Pearl’s Bottling Department.