Jersey Mike’s Subs and customers across the country raised $4.4 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the highest-rated breast cancer research organization in the U.S.

Fundraising took place on Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, when Jersey Mike’s donated 20 percent of sales at nearly 3,000 locations nationwide to help BCRF continue to push their mission forward.

“With the help of our generous customers, we raised $4.4 million in support of lifesaving science to prevent and cure breast cancer,” said Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Thanks to all of you—you truly make a difference.”

“We are so grateful to Jersey Mike’s for their incredible work in galvanizing their national network to support breast cancer research. The authentic commitment across the board—from the Jersey Mike’s leadership team to their franchise owners and customers—represent the power of community,” said BCRF President and CEO Donna McKay. “By supporting the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, and by offering BCRF a potent media platform to share sensitive and thoughtful storytelling, Jersey Mike’s has made a substantial impact on fueling lifesaving breakthroughs and highlighting the critical need to accelerate research.”

According to BCRF, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. But thanks to research, deaths from breast cancer have declined by 43 percent since BCRF was founded in 1993. And yet, still, too many women lose their lives to the disease every year. Together we can work to raise awareness and funds that fuel lifesaving breast cancer research, which means more treatments, more cures, faster.