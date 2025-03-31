Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced, fresh grilled subs, and the National Football League announced a multiyear partnership naming Jersey Mike’s as the Official Sub Sandwich Sponsor of the NFL.

The new agreement provides Jersey Mike’s with exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the sub sandwich company with the NFL and football fans in North America. These include the opportunity to:

Celebrate the next generation of NFL stars by taking center stage at NFL Draft Experience presented by Jersey Mike’s, the ultimate fan football festival, during the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Engage with fans through a custom experiential activation as presenting sponsor of Super Bowl Experience

Celebrate the best high school football coaches across the country as presenting sponsor of the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award

Help give boys and girls of all abilities a chance to develop their fundamental football skills in a positive, inclusive environment as a sponsor of NFL Flag

Encourage fan participation and engagement as a sponsor of the Pro Bowl Games Fan Vote presented by Jersey Mike’s

“Jersey Mike’s authentic sub sandwiches have long been a go-to choice for football fans on gameday whether at home or a tailgating event,” said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, LLC. “Jersey Mike’s and our local owners across the country are excited to elevate our football game by partnering with NFL, the number one sports property in the U.S., to engage with their passionate football fans throughout the year.”

“We are excited to welcome Jersey Mike’s as the Official Sub Sandwich Sponsor of the NFL,” said Senior Vice President, Sponsorship at the NFL Tracie Rodburg. “Jersey Mike’s shares the league’s commitment of giving back to local communities, and to fans and customers alike. We’re thrilled to have Jersey Mike’s on board across the NFL’s key tentpoles and initiatives, including NFL Flag programming across the U.S., as we continue to drive growth of the sport from the grassroots to the elite level.”

Van Wagner represented Jersey Mike’s in the negotiations.