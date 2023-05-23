Jersey Mike’s Debuts at Newark Liberty International Airport

Jersey Mike’s Subs opened at Newark Liberty International Airport. Operated by Midfield Concession Enterprise Inc., the new Jersey Mike’s restaurant is located in Terminal A. This is the first of four airport locations expected to open by early 2024.

In the fall, Jersey Mike’s plans to open two sub shops at LaGuardia Airport in Terminals B and C. In addition, a Jersey Mike’s restaurant is planned for William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, opening in January/February 2024.

“We are excited to partner with Midfield Concession Enterprise in opening our seventh airport Jersey Mike’s Subs location,” says Brian O’Hagan, VP Business Development, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc.

Other Jersey Mike’s airport locations include Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Jersey Mike’s was named fastest-growing fast-food chain in America by QSR in 2022.

Travelers will appreciate “A Sub Above” experience. Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.