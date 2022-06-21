Jersey Mike's Feeds 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

After raising a record-breaking $20 million during Jersey Mike’s 12th Annual Month of Giving in March to help local athletes across the U.S. attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, the company was back to support the organization in a different way.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, held June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida, brought together over 5,500 athletes and coaches, more than 10,000 volunteers, and nearly 125,000 family, friends, and spectators.

Eight Jersey Mike’s stores in Orlando teamed up to provide subs, chips, and cookies for the athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers. Each location made approximately 6,500 regular subs per day for a total of 32,000 regular subs for the week. Teams worked overnight to bake bread, slice veggies, and prep meats and cheeses. Each morning, the teams would arrive at 2:30 a.m. to have subs ready for lunch that day.

As Jersey Mike’s Founder & CEO Peter Cancro said during the opening ceremonies, “We’re thankful for the Jersey Mike’s owners, the crews, the teams and the communities across the nation that showed up this past March for our Day of Giving ... When we all come together, we all rise up together."