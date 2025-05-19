Richmond-based Big Boys Biscuits, LLC is bringing Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning fast-casual breakfast concept and Southern-grown originator of bold biscuit creations, to the Old Dominion State. Virginia native and newest franchise partner, GR Waldrop, is looking to open the concept in Richmond and the surrounding areas, contracted for four locations to start.

Waldrop grew up in the Jersey Mike’s brand and eventually joined the family business after graduating from the University of North Carolina, where he also worked for a local catering company. Although he originally pursued a career in motorsports, he had to follow his passion for serving people.

“When I was 10 years old, my dad would drop me off on Saturday’s and the manager would let me work in the store bussing tables, picking up trays, and whatever else I was allowed to do,” said Waldrop. “The first place I went after I got my drivers license was to work a shift. I started working full-time in 2008, when I was 19 years old; and then in 2019 is when I first managed a store.”

Today, the family owns and operates 20 Jersey Mike’s in Richmond and Roanoke, Va. Just last year, Waldrop started looking into various concepts to expand the brand portfolio. After a friend told him about Vicious Biscuit, he then came across an article naming the concept as a Top 25 brand on the rise. After experiencing Vicious Biscuit for the first time in Charlotte, NC, he then visited its first two franchise locations in Akron, OH and Gonzales, LA. Knowing the options for a quick brunch were limited in the Richmond area, Waldrop thought the brand was exactly where he wanted to invest.

“I discovered this is a replicable brand,” he said. “After meeting George McLaughlin (CEO), he seemed to have a vision to expand it with a responsible growth strategy versus signing on a bunch of franchisees. His mentality is also unique – creating a game plan where everyone wins. So, in addition to the exceptional food, the hospitality, and the vibe is its operational excellence. The support from corporate every step of the way from signing through to opening is unlike anything I’ve seen in other concepts.”

A family man himself, Waldrop wants to be able to have an enjoyable meal in one hour versus two; especially having two children. Another key advantage of Vicious Biscuit is the work-life balance it offers. Thanks to the brand’s daytime hours, he and his team can enjoy quality time with their families every afternoon and evening.

“We are thrilled to have GR Waldrop join the Vicious Biscuit family and expand us into Virginia,” said George McLaughlin, co-founder and CEO of Vicious Biscuit. “GR brings an energy and enthusiasm about the brand we look for in a franchise partner. He exudes hospitality and wants to grow with us and become a larger franchisee in the future. This is perfect timing for him, and we are excited to have him on this journey with us.”

Vicious Biscuit is seeking both single- and multi-unit operators to join the ranks of its breakfast revolutionaries across the U.S. Visit www.viciousbiscuitfranchise.com to learn more.