Jersey Mike’s Subs (“Jersey Mike’s” or the “Company”), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, today announced the appointment of Betsy Mercado as the Company’s first Chief People Officer, effective immediately.

As Chief People Officer, Mercado will lead Jersey Mike’s comprehensive people strategies that support growth and strengthen its people-first culture. She will oversee leadership development, compliance, and the overall team member experience, while driving initiatives to build high-performance teams, enhance organizational capability, and sustain the brand’s distinctive culture as it continues to expand.

“Betsy brings an exceptional combination of franchise expertise, strategic vision, and a genuine passion for developing people,” said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike’s. “Her background in franchise operations and proven success building world-class HR departments make her the ideal leader to advance our people-first culture. As we continue our rapid expansion, her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening and supporting our team members and ensuring we preserve the authentic Jersey Mike’s culture as we scale nationally and globally.”

Mercado brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience across the restaurant and franchise industries. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Flynn Group, the world’s largest franchise operator, overseeing HR operations for a 100-member team supporting more than 2,700 restaurants and fitness clubs nationwide. In that role, she led people strategies spanning talent acquisition, leadership development, culture initiatives, total rewards, HR technology and compliance. Prior to Flynn Group, Mercado served as Vice President of Human Resources for The Palm Restaurants, where she led employee relations, talent management, and compensation and benefits.

“Jersey Mike’s has established itself as a brand that truly cares about its people and communities,” said Mercado. “I’m energized to build on that legacy, strengthening the foundation already in place while shaping the future of people development at the Company. My goal is to enhance an environment where every team member can grow, contribute meaningfully, and take pride in being a part of the Jersey Mike’s story as it enters this next chapter of growth.”