Jersey Mike’s Named Official Sub Sandwich of the NHL

Jersey Mike’s Subs announced a multiyear U.S. partnership naming Jersey Mike’s the Official Sub Sandwich of the NHL. The deal marks Jersey Mike’s first partnership with a professional sports league and debuts this weekend as part of the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in South Florida.

The new agreement provides Jersey Mike’s an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the sub sandwich company with the NHL and its fans throughout the duration of the partnership. As part of the partnership, Jersey Mike’s will also receive U.S. broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

“As with many Jersey Mike’s fans, we admire the precision, teamwork and perseverance of NHL Players,” says Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “We are excited to bring our two brands together to engage with passionate hockey fans across the country as Jersey Mike’s becomes the Official Sub Sandwich of the NHL.”

Fans attending 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will see Jersey Mike’s videoboards features at FLA Live Arena during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Skills presented by DraftKings on Feb. 3 and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 4. In addition, fans attending the 2023 NHL All-Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday night will have the opportunity to win Jersey Mike’s gift cards if their seat is chosen as a winning seat.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jersey Mike’s to the NHL family, a tremendous brand synonymous with a great consumer experience,” says Max Paulsen, NHL Senior Director, Business Development. “We look forward to launching our efforts together at NHL All-Star Weekend and developing new creative programs that deepen Jersey Mike’s connection to NHL fans and providing significant brand exposure for Jersey Mike’s at our games and events in the seasons ahead.”

To further engage fans, Jersey Mike’s will have brand presence at NHL tentpole events, including at NHL Winter Classic.