Jersey Mike’s Named Official Sub of TSM

TSM, a premier championship esports organization, and Jersey Mike’s have set a three-year, North American partnership, making Jersey Mike's the official Sub Sandwich of TSM.

While the key ingredients of branding and content production are baked in to the partnership, this made-to-order deal brings TSM and Jersey Mike's fans alike loads of meaty offerings, including:

A freshly-made fan sweepstakes offering the chance to win epic prizes

The tasty “Subs for Subs” initiative where Jersey Mike's will gift thousands of subscriptions and free subs to up-and-coming Twitch streamers to grow their audiences and support their dreams of becoming full time content creators.

A custom crafted Jersey Mike's Blitz Arena on TSM's esports coaching app Blitz

And in keeping with both organizations’ desires to give back to their community, this collaboration also funds a unique, first-of-its-kind internship program. Students from TSM partner campuses, Jersey Mike's university partners and HBCUs will have the opportunity for hands-on experience in the gaming business including working at an esports-focused event.

“This partnership stands for everything our fans crave- and it will leave them hungry for more!” said TSM CRO Stephan Cieplik. “Jersey Mike's commitment to quality and excellence aligns with our own values at TSM, and we look forward to bringing this partnership to life with authentic activations to engage with our fans, gamers and streamers.”

“TSM is a leader in the esports industry and we are honored to partner with them," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “We are excited to bring our delicious subs to the TSM community and support the next generation of esports stars through our internship program.”