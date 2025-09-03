Jersey Mike’s Subs (“Jersey Mike’s” or the “Company”), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, today announced the appointment of Stacy Peterson as President and Chief Operating Officer. Peterson is a restaurant industry veteran who has led revenue-driving initiatives in various leadership roles, including at fast-growing global brands.

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Peterson will lead Jersey Mike’s U.S. operations and oversee marketing and technology, drawing on her extensive experience to drive innovation and operational excellence, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen the Company’s leadership in the marketplace.

“As we continue to build out our strategic growth plan to support global expansion, I am proud to welcome Stacy to the Jersey Mike’s leadership team,” said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike’s. “Stacy was a key player in the growth and success of Wingstop when we partnered together there, and I look forward to bringing her expertise in digital, marketing and operations to Jersey Mike’s to accelerate our growth.”

Peterson joins Jersey Mike’s after serving as Chief Executive Officer at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, where she led the company through a significant phase of growth and innovation. With a demonstrated track record in building brands, she previously spent nearly a decade at Wingstop, ultimately serving as Chief Revenue & Technology Officer after holding multiple senior roles across marketing, innovation, technology and operations. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions at Service King Collison Repair Centers, CB Richard Ellis, FedEx Office and Blockbuster.

“Jersey Mike’s has built something truly special – a brand that connects with communities and delivers an exceptional experience that customers crave,” said Peterson. “I am honored to join the Company at such an important moment in its growth journey, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, further strengthen our best-in-class operations, and expand our impact across the U.S. market.”

Jersey Mike’s continues to experience rapid momentum, now operating in over 3,000 locations. With its expanding footprint in both the U.S. and internationally, strong brand presence, and connection to local communities, the Company continues to strengthen its leadership position in the restaurant sector.