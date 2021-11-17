Jersey Mike's to Open First Ghost Kitchen in New York City

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open its first ghost kitchen on Thursday, November 18, at 307 West 38th Street, in New York City with Kitchen United, the ghost kitchen industry leader with a proprietary tech platform and multi-concept ordering built to serve the fast growing world of off-premise dining.

Franchise owner Chris Rigassio will hold a grand opening fundraiser from Monday, November 29 to Friday, December 3 to support P.S. 51 The Elias Howe School. During that time, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of all sales to the school.

Guests can place takeout orders at the kiosk inside the virtual food hall at Kitchen United MIX, or for pickup through Jersey Mike’s website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 646-722-1122.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $65 million for local charities. In 2021, the company’s 11th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised over $15 million for more than 200 charities nationwide.