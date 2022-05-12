Jersey Mike's to Pilot Drone Delivery with Flytrex

Jersey Mike’s Subs today announced it has partnered with Flytrex, a leader in on-demand, ultrafast delivery for food and retail, to deliver food orders via drone in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Orders from Jersey Mike’s will be delivered via the skies to front and backyards of local residents, with a flight time of just five minutes.

The service is operating in cooperation with longtimeFlytrex partner Causey Aviation Unmannedunder a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waiver allowing a delivery radius of one nautical mile – potentially reaching thousands of homes. Orders are placed using the Flytrex app, which updates customers regarding their order status along the route until the package is lowered safely by wire into their backyards. Flytrex and Causey conduct all flights while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Jersey Mike’s is one of the country’s fastest growing franchises, ranked #4 on Entrepreneur’s 2022 Franchise 500. The sub shop’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuceand tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

“Our goal is to ensure our customers get their authentic Jersey Mike’s sub sandwiches how they want them, when they want them,” says Scott Scherer, CIO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc.“Partnering with Flytrex, we’re thrilled our fans can enjoy the freshest sub sandwiches flown directly to their backyards – it truly is a sub from above.”

The partnership with Jersey Mike’s follows a series of additional milestones for Flytrex. Most recently, the ultrafast drone delivery company launched in Granbury, Texas, just outside of Dallas-Fort Worth. Flytrex has also been operating in the state of North Carolina since September 2020, beginning inFayetteville, and expanding to the town of Raeford. In October 2021, Flytrex launched its third drone delivery station in the ‘First in Flight’ state at the Holly Springs Towne Center. Flytrex’s delivery service is now available to 10,000 homes across North Carolina and Texas. The pioneering company has already completed thousands of drone deliveries – more deliveries via drone than any other company in the U.S.

“We’re excited to team up with Jersey Mike’s to deliver subs throughout the skies of North Carolina and look forward to expanding our partnership everywhere they deliver their delicious food,” says Yariv Bash, CEO and cofounder of Flytrex. “Drone delivery is accelerating quicker than anyone could have anticipated, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of that movement – using our technology to ensure retailers and restaurants can stay ahead of the ultrafast delivery curve.”