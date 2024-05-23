Jersey Mike’s Subs announced that Jamie Kapalko has been promoted to vice president and general counsel.

Kapalko joined Jersey Mike’s in 2015 and most recently served as deputy general counsel. She will be responsible for overseeing all legal affairs including corporate contracts and regulatory compliance.

“Jamie’s leadership touches every aspect of our business,” says Peter Cancro, founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Her strategic counsel and sound judgement will help us continue to build customer trust and the Jersey Mike’s brand as we grow both in the U.S. and abroad.”

Kapalko has played an important role in Jersey Mike’s impressive expansion. Since she arrived nearly a decade ago, the number of Jersey Mike’s stores has grown from about 850 to more than 2,800 in the U.S. Now the company is poised for international growth.

Kapalko was an integral part of the team that drove Jersey Mike’s expansion into Canada. In January, Jersey Mike’s announced an Area Director and Development Agreement with Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada’s largest restaurant operators. Redberry was named Area Director for Canada with a development agreement to open 300 Jersey Mike’s restaurants across Canada by 2034, via a combination of Redberry-owned-and-operated stores and supported franchisee locations.

Raised in Belmar, N.J., near Jersey Mike’s headquarters, Kapalko received her undergraduate degree from Villanova University and her law degree from Harvard Law School. She started her career working with start-ups at the state’s largest law firm.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”