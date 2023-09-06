Jersey Mike's to Raise Funds for USTA Foundation and Underserved Youth

The USTA Foundation, the charitable arm of the United States Tennis Association Incorporated (USTA), announced that it is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s Subs to celebrate the organization’s mission to bring tennis and education together to change lives.

During a two-day weekend fundraiser on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of sales at the company’s more than 2,500 locations nationwide to the USTA Foundation, hoping to surpass last year’s $4 million fundraising total.

Jersey Mike’s donation from its fundraiser will be designated for the USTA Foundation's “Rally for the Future” campaign, which supports a nationwide network of National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapters in more than 270 diverse communities that serve up dreams by providing free or low-cost tennis and education programming to over 170,000 under-resourced youth across the country.

"Come to Jersey Mike’s this Saturday and Sunday and help support the kids’ programs,” says Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Together, we always make a difference.”

NJTL chapters in 35 markets will also host Community Play Days on September 9 and 10, featuring a combination of tennis programming and a Jersey Mike’s lunch for all youth participants.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jersey Mike’s for its generosity and continued support of our mission,” said USTA Foundation Board President Kathleen Wu. “Together, we are helping young people across the country discover their passion and achieve their dreams.”

Since 2019, Jersey Mike’s has raised over $8 million for the USTA Foundation through their fundraising efforts, helping underserved kids across America.