Jersey Mike's Raises $3 million for Feeding America

This weekend, Jersey Mike’s Subs raised $3 million for Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. To date, Jersey Mike’s has helped to provide over 75 million meals* through the organization’s nationwide network of 200 local member food banks.

“With the help of our customers in communities across the nation, to date, Jersey Mike’s has provided over 75 million meals for families in need,” says Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Raising up together, we always make a difference.”

Cancro shared a special message of thanks.

This past weekend, Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21, Jersey Mike’s donated 20 percent of sales to Feeding America. Last year, two national fundraisers raised an additional $4.6 million for Feeding America.

“Feeding America is grateful to Jersey Mike’s for their commitment to fighting hunger and for helping food banks across the country provide more meals to people living with food insecurity,” says Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.