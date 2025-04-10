Jersey Mike’s Subs and customers across North America rallied to raise over $30 million to help more than 200 local charities during the company’s 15th Annual Month of Giving in March.

Jersey Mike’s locations in the U.S. and Canada accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company’s Day of Giving on March 26, when more than 3,000 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to local charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“Together, we’re making a difference in people’s lives thanks to all of you,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO, who this year celebrates 50 years since he bought his first sub shop at age 17.

This fundraising total exceeds the $25 million raised during last year’s campaign.

With this year’s donation, Jersey Mike’s has raised $143 million for local charities since Month of Giving began in 2011.

“Giving…making a difference in someone’s life” has been the mission of Jersey Mike’s from the beginning.