Jersey Mike’s Raises Record-Breaking $20M for Special Olympics

Jersey Mike’s Subs and customers across the country rallied to raise a record-breaking $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics State Programs during the company’s 12th Annual Month of Giving in March.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company’s Day of Giving on March 30, when more than 2,000 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to help local athletes across the U.S. attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, June 5-12, in Orlando, Florida.

“What an incredible and heartwarming day,” says Caroline Jones, Senior Vice President, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc., and daughter of Founder Peter Cancro, about Day of Giving. “Our customers came out in droves buying subs to help our Special Olympics athletes. It created our biggest day of sales ever. Thank you to our customers, franchise owners, team members and Special Olympics family for making a difference!”

This fundraising total exceeds the $15 million raised during last year’s campaign. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

“We are beyond humbled by the generosity of Jersey Mike’s and its customers,” adds Joe Dzaluk, president & CEO, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. “I was amazed at the energy and enthusiasm of the thousands of athletes, families and fans who visited Jersey Mike’s stores this month. We can’t wait for this June to display the grit, determination, and bravery of our athletes.”

“Giving … making a difference in someone’s life” has been the mission of Jersey Mike’s from the beginning.