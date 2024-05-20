Jersey Mike’s Subs is getting saucy, rolling out two cheese steaks with new signature sauces starting Monday. Available for a limited time only, the two new sub sandwiches will be available at all locations across the country:

The Smoky Southwestern Cheese Steak with Smoky Southwest Sauce: freshly grilled beef, onions and peppers with melted cheese and topped with smoky southwest sauce.

The Salsa Verde Chicken Cheese Steak with Salsa Verde Sauce: freshly grilled chicken, onion and peppers with salsa verde to add a little kick.

To celebrate the new subs, Jersey Mike’s will run two TV commercials (watch Smoky Southwestern Cheese Steak and Salsa Verde Cheese Steak commercials) and digital advertising, as well as conduct outreach to MyMike’s loyalty members.

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956.