Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, is offering some sweet heat to its sub sandwiches with the limited time addition of Mike’s Hot Honey – Extra Hot. Beginning today, in all locations, guests can get their favorite hot or cold subs glazed with this new add-on.

Hot Honey is…well, hot, even appearing in the What’s Hot 2025 Culinary Forecast from the National Restaurant Association.

Of course, Jersey Mike’s insiders already know the power of a little extra: Hot Chopped Pepper Relish, Chipotle Mayo…and now they can kick up the heat a notch on their favorite sub with Mike’s Hot Honey—Extra Hot.