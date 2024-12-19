Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, held a big 12-store opening celebration to mark the company’s 3,000th location on Wednesday, Dec. 18. In 2024 alone, Jersey Mike’s will have opened a record-breaking 322 locations.

“Congratulations to all our owners and teams for all they have accomplished with their commitment and hard work,” said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Reaching 3,000 stores is a celebration of all who have helped build Jersey Mike’s into a brand that resonates on a national level due to our powerful giving culture.”

The restaurants sharing the milestone are:

· Albany, Ore.: Joe and Cathleen Karcher, Director of Operations Beth Teske, and their crew

· Bay City, Mich.: Alan Balen and Michael Balen and their crew

· Bordentown, N.J.: Erich, Nick, Sam and Tom Ballard and their crew

· Elyria, Ohio: Steve Minnich, Operating Partner Victor Ruiz and their crew

· Faribault, Minn.: Michael McGuire, Kavrin McGuire and their crew

· Greenville, Mich.: Jason Yatch, Jack Bringard and their crew

· Katy, Texas: Scott Agan and his crew

· Laurel, Md.: Lorraine Lee and her children Kelly and Patrick and their crew

· Mountain Top, Penn.: Gerrit Curran, Operating Partner Jessica Kerslake, Director of Operations Jesse Renner, General Manager Mary Spigelmeyer and their crew

· Narragansett, R.I.: Sean Sullivan and Randy Scott and their crew

· Peoria, Ariz.: Bill and Leslie Mapes and their crew

· Silver Spring, Md.: Kyle Yancey and his crew

What started as one sub shop at the Jersey Shore in 1956 has become a household name in the U.S. with international development in the works.

In January 2024, Redberry Restaurants was named Area Director for Canada with a development agreement to open 300 Jersey Mike’s restaurants across the country in 10 years. In addition to owning two existing and recently remodeled Jersey Mike’s locations in Kitchener and London, Redberry has already opened three new Ontario locations including Markham (August), North York (October) and Brantford (December).

Jersey Mike’s is best known for its giving culture, believing that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since just September, through its national fundraising initiatives, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $12 million for four charities: Breast Cancer Research Foundation (September), Feeding America’s Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Fund (October), Best Buddies International (November) and Wreaths Across America (December).

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”