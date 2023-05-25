Jersey Mike’s Subs Hits Milestone with Opening in 50th State

Jersey Mike’s Subs achieved a major milestone with the opening yesterday of its first restaurant in Alaska, a state appropriately nicknamed, “The Last Frontier.” The sub chain now offers its fresh sliced/fresh grilled sub sandwiches in all 50 states.

“We now have more than 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations in all 50 states,” says Hoyt Jones, president, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “From the beginning, we’ve believed in smart growth and our success is driven by franchise owners who are passionate about our brand and giving philosophy.”

The new Jersey Mike’s is located at 1451 E Parks Highway in Wasilla, a city about 40 miles north of Anchorage in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

To celebrate, franchise owner, Fred Rosenberg, held a grand opening fundraiser to support the Special Olympics Alaska, Mat-Su Community.

“We are thrilled to bring A Sub Above to Alaska and open the 50th state for Jersey Mike’s,” Rosenberg says. “At Jersey Mike’s, our culture is to give back to the communities that we serve. We have partnered with Special Olympics Alaska, Mat-Su Community to raise funds for this very worthy organization. Our goal is to make a positive difference in the communities and neighborhoods that we serve. It is our responsibility as a brand to give for the sole purpose of giving, and not to receive.”

Rosenberg plans to open two other locations in Alaska this year. A South Anchorage location is expected to open at the end of June and an Eagle River location is scheduled for late summer.

Fun Facts:

Proud History. Jersey Mike’s started with one sub shop in Point Pleasant at the Jersey Shore back in 1956.

Milestone Growth. Today, Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,500 locations in 50 states.

Favorite Sub. #7 Turkey & Provolone is the top-selling sub across the country.

Popular Coast to Coast. California is the state with the most Jersey Mike’s restaurants (342), followed by Florida (206), Texas (203), North Carolina (184) and home state, New Jersey (130).

Busiest Sub Shop. The Wasilla location will be vying for the honor of being the busiest store in the country, a position currently held by Williston, Vermont.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $110 million for local charities. In 2023, the company’s 13th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $21 million for more than 200 local charities.