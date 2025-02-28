Hoping to raise a record-breaking amount for charity this March, Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, asks customers to eat a sub and help a local cause.

To celebrate the company’s 15th Annual Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s locations across the country are joining forces with more than 200 local charities.

During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

The campaign culminates in the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 26, when local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators will donate every single dollar that comes in to local charities.

At the first nationwide fundraiser in 2011, all of Jersey Mike’s 454 locations raised $600,000 for 66 charities. Since then, Jersey Mike’s annual Month of Giving has raised more than $113 million for hundreds of local charities.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $25 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who this year celebrates 50 years since he bought his first sub shop at age 17.

In each market, Jersey Mike’s owners select charities that support local neighborhoods to build stronger communities.