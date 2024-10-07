Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, opened at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, Oct. 3. Operated by Manan Shah, the new Jersey Mike’s restaurant is located in Terminal C.

“We are excited to partner with Manan Shah and his family to open our eighth Jersey Mike’s airport location, and bring A Sub Above to hungry travelers flying in and out of LaGuardia,” said Brian O’Hagan, VP Business Development, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc.

The Shah family operates multiple Dunkin’ airport locations, as well as Jersey Mike’s at Gateway Plaza in Newark.

Other Jersey Mike’s airport locations include Newark Liberty International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. A Jersey Mike’s restaurant is planned for William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

Jersey Mike’s subs are travel friendly with premium meats and cheeses sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”