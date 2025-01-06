Start the new year fresh with two limited time only (LTO) protein-packed chicken sub sandwich options from Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Today, Jersey Mike’s is rolling out two new subs: a hot grilled option Spicy Chicken Italian and a cold sub Roasted Chicken Breast, both featuring tender, juicy white meat chicken breast, slow roasted for rich flavor:

Spicy Chicken Italian: Layers of slow roasted, perfectly seasoned Chicken Breast, grilled fresh with pepperoni and melted provolone cheese, topped with a layer of Jersey Mike’s own popular Hot Chopped Pepper Relish.

Roasted Chicken Breast: Layers of slow roasted Chicken Breast on a sub roll topped Jersey Mike’s iconic Mike’s Way with onions, lettuce and tomatoes, and “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend.

Both options are available as Sub Bowls and provide 15 grams of lean protein per serving.

As a bonus for chicken fans, Jersey Mike’s will offer Double Points on any order that includes the new Chicken Breast Subs (valid 1/6-1/31/2025).

Based on chicken’s popularity, in February 2015, Jersey Mike’s introduced a new menu board exclusively devoted to the protein, spotlighting its six chicken cheese steaks.

To celebrate the new subs, Jersey Mike’s will run a TV commercial, digital advertising, and outreach to customers via MyMike’s channels.