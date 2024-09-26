Jersey Mike’s Subs is teaming up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the highest-rated breast cancer research organization in the U.S., to raise funds in support of lifesaving science to prevent and cure breast cancer.

During a two-day weekend fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of sales at nearly 3,000 locations nationwide to help BCRF continue to push their mission forward.

“Everyone knows someone close to them who has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “We invite you to come into your local Jersey Mike’s this weekend to support lifesaving research and treatment innovations.”

In support of BCRF, Jersey Mike’s is running a national TV commercial.

“Jersey Mike’s has had a longstanding commitment to philanthropy,” said BCRF President and CEO Donna McKay. “We are grateful for the opportunity to raise awareness of the critical need for research and for the support of our global legion of scientists.”

According to BCRF, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. But thanks to research, deaths from breast cancer have declined by 43 percent since BCRF was founded in 1993. And yet, still, too many women lose their lives to the disease every year. Together we can work to raise awareness and funds that fuel lifesaving breast cancer research, which means more treatments, more cures, faster.