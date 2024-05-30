June is “teaming” with sports, and Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, is partnering with PepsiCo to celebrate subs, sports and the approach of summer.

Throughout June, any MyMike’s loyalty member that places a minimum order of $25 in the Jersey Mike’s app will be rewarded with a $25 off Fanatics promo code. The order must also include both chips and a drink in order to qualify for the deal. No matter your favorite team, Jersey Mike’s is here to get you the subs — and merch — you crave.

Catch Jersey Mike’s new commercial, “Magic Bag,” that airs throughout the month.

Fanatics is the worldwide leader in league and team merchandise. Every major league and college team merchandise site is powered by Fanatics. Whether it’s for game days, casual wear or collectibles, team merchandise is a fantastic way to celebrate and share enthusiasm for your favorite teams.