Jersey Mike’s Teams with FOX Sports to Kick Off College Football Season

College football season is here and Jersey Mike’s Subs is teaming up with FOX Sports to celebrate by offering a College Football Trivia and Rose Bowl Stadium Sweepstakes when it hits the road this fall for the multi-city Jersey Mike’s Tailgate Tour.

After a year off due to the pandemic, the14-week, 14-stop mobile tailgate tour is back, kicking off with the Ohio State vs. Minnesota game on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Minneapolis, Minn., which will be aired on FOX.

Partnering with FanHub, Jersey Mike’s will celebrate its return by releasing trivia games for 49 participating NCAA football schools, including five questions for each developed by team insiders. Fans can download Jersey Mike’s app to play.

Upon completion of the trivia quiz, fans will be automatically entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a VIP trip for four to Rose Bowl Stadium to celebrate America’s New Year’s Celebration, which includes game tickets, round trip airfare, hotel, Rose Parade presented by Honda tickets, pre-game hospitality area and private tour of the FOX Studios in Los Angeles. In addition, trivia players will be rewarded with six Shore Rewards points to redeem in store, in-app or online.

“We are looking forward to working with FOX Sports and connecting with hungry college football fans across the county,” says Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Our goal is to deliver a fun, interactive game day experience and introduce fans to our mobile app.”

FOX Sports will air 30-second commercial spots promoting the sweepstakes. The Jersey Mike’s Tailgate Tour will also visit local FOX affiliates in tour locations, providing staff members with a free lunch and a chance to participate in the tailgate experience in the days leading up to select games. In-store display signage will remind guests to download the app and play the sweepstakes/trivia game.

“We are thrilled to team up with Jersey Mike’s for what promises to be an exciting college football season,” says Robert Gottlieb, Executive Vice President, Marketing, FOX Sports. “As we welcome fans back into stadiums and tailgates, we are eager to elevate the college football fan experience in unique ways across this multi-city tour.”

In addition to its first stop at the University of Minnesota, the 14-week college tailgate tour will make stops at Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Rutgers, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Florida State, Clemson, Arizona State, Texas, USC and Washington, culminating in the final stop at Rose Bowl Stadium on Jan. 1, 2022.

The fully customized tailgate trailer will give football fans a chance to sample Jersey Mike’s authentic fresh sliced subs, download the app to enter Jersey Mike’s College Football Trivia and Rose Bowl Stadium Sweepstakes, and experience other game day fun including:

Outdoor lounge with Adirondack chairs and picnic benches

“The Juice” mobile device charging station

Corn hole lawn games

Interactive kiosk display

Giveaways

FOX Sports “Cleatus” character appearances and live game action on outdoor TV

The branded trailer will be placed in high traffic locations on each campus near tailgaters and stadium entrances for up to five hours before kickoff.

Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment is the production agency for the tour.