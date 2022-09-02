Jersey Mike’s Will Open Vermont Store in Williston

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open its first location in the state of Vermont on Wednesday, September 7. The new restaurant will be located at 69 Market Street, next to L.L.Bean, in Williston.

Franchise owner Thomas King will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, September 7 to Sunday, September 11 to support Essex High School. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Essex High School in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We can’t wait to bring Jersey Mike’s fresh sliced/fresh grilled sub sandwiches to the state of Vermont,” says King. “I’m especially thrilled that the first location in the state will be in Williston. I feel like I’m coming home.”

Although King grew up in New Jersey (a frequent summer visitor of Jersey Mike’s original store in Point Pleasant), he spent winters in Waitsfield, Vermont, where his family has owned a house for more than 50 years. He graduated from the University of Vermont and spent summers in the area during that time.

After a career in finance and environmental work out in Colorado, King started working in the restaurant industry, most recently for Jersey Mike’s.

“My wife and I moved back to Vermont six months ago to open our own Jersey Mike’s,” King says. “We knew we needed to be back here. Jersey Mike’s brought us back.”

King said Jersey Mike’s philosophy, “Giving … making a difference in someone’s life” really resonated with him from the beginning and looks forward to helping Essex High School and other local charities and schools.

“We look forward to making a difference one sub at a time,” King says.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 802-304-4155.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $90 million for local charities. In 2022, the company’s 12th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,200 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”