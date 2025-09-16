JetBlue, New York’s Hometown Airline, today announced a partnership with Chip City Cookies (Chip City), NYC’s fastest growing cookie brand known for its delicious oversized, gooey creations. From now until December 31, 2025, JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty members can earn points on every Chip City purchase, including an exclusive new treat made for the occasion: the Jetti Confetti cookie.

Jetti Confetti is a layer of rich blue buttercream sandwiched between two chewy Thin Confetti cookies, rolled in JetBlue-colored sprinkles. It’s as bold, colorful and unmistakably JetBlue as the airline’s iconic brand.

A batch made in heaven, JetBlue’s hometown support center is based in Long Island City, Queens, nearby where Chip City first fired up its ovens in Astoria. Now, the two hometown favorites are teaming up to offer sweet rewards to customers across 50 Chip City locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, Illinois and soon to open Texas:

Everyday Treats : Earn 2 TrueBlue points per $1 spent on all standard Chip City treats.

: Earn 2 TrueBlue points per $1 spent on all standard Chip City treats. Jetti Confetti: Earn 25 TrueBlue points for every Jetti Confetti cookie purchased.

“JetBlue has always believed that loyalty should be rewarded not only with valuable perks, but also with a bit of fun,” said Edward Pouthier, vice president, loyalty and personalization, JetBlue. “Partnering with Chip City, another New York original, felt like the right collaboration to give our customers a new way to rack up points while indulging in their favorite sweet treat purchases.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with JetBlue, a fellow New York original, to bring our cookies to even more people in a fun and rewarding way. The Jetti Confetti cookie is a perfect blend of both our brands—playful, bold, and made to create memorable moments. Just as JetBlue has redefined the travel experience, Chip City is redefining the premium cookie experience, and together we’re excited to share this sweet collaboration with our customers.” – Co-Founder and CEO, Peter Phillips

Customers can scan an in-store QR code or visit jetblue.chipcitycookies.com to link their TrueBlue and Chip City Square accounts. Once linked, every purchase made using the phone number tied to the Chip City account will automatically earn TrueBlue points.