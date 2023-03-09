Jet's Pizza Announces Deal for Pi Day

Jet’s Pizza loves any reason to celebrate pizza. On Tuesday, March 14 Jet’s will be celebrating pizza and math. It’s Pi Day which means Jet’s is offering up a delicious deal.

On Tuesday, March 14, Jet’s Pizza Customers who order online can receive 20% off all menu-priced pizzas, using code 314DAY. This offer is available for one day only, for both pick-up and delivery.

While you make think the only way to celebrate Pi Day is with a round pizza, Jet’s is breaking the rules of mathematics by letting customers celebrate with more than just their hand-tossed rounds. Customers can also order Jet’s iconic Detroit-Style Pizza, NY Style, Thin Crust, Seasoned Cauliflower, and Gluten-Free Crust

“At Jet’s we love to celebrate anything we can so we knew we couldn’t pass up Pi Day without some kind of deal,” says John Jetts, President and CEO of Jet’s America, Inc. “It’s a fun way to show customers we appreciate their support by offering these fun deals on holidays like this one.”