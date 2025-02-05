Love is in the air, and so is the irresistible taste of freshly baked, heart-shaped pizzas from Jet’s. Jet’s Pizza is once again celebrating Valentine’s Day with the return of their fan-favorite heart-shaped pizza, along with heart-shaped Jet’s Bread and heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix.

On Friday, Feb. 14 all Jet’s Pizza locations will be offering 4-slice heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet’s Bread, and heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix, while supplies last. This offer is available for pick-up and delivery. Pricing varies by location.

For online orders, just use the following codes:

Heart-shaped pizza: LOVE

Heart-shaped Jet’s Bread: BEMINE

Heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix: SWEET

“Nothing brings people together like pizza and what better way to say ‘I love you’ than a heart-shaped pizza from Jet’s,” said John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet’s America, Inc. “We look forward to bringing back this fun tradition and sharing the love of pizza year after year.”