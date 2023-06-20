Jet's Pizza to Celebrate National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

Friday, June 23 is National Detroit-Style Pizza Day. Being the best in the game, Jet’s Pizza of course is celebrating.

All day long on National Detroit-Style Pizza Day, Jet’s Pizza customers will receive 20% off all menu-priced pizzas when they order online. Use code DSP23. This offer is available for both pick-up and delivery.

Jet’s Pizza has been making the best Detroit-Style Pizza since 1978. Since day one, Jet’s refuses to compromise on quality and continually delivers the most mouthwatering, crispy, cheesy-to-the-edge crunch that keeps people coming back.

“When we started making Detroit-Style Pizza back in the day, people were hooked instantly. That’s why we’ve centered our brand around this pizza. It’s that good,” says John Jetts, President and CEO of Jet’s America, Inc. “We’re proud to make the best Detroit-Style Pizza and are excited we’ve grown the love for it outside of the state.”