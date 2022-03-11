Jet's Pizza Eclipses 2 Million Text Orders

Jet’s Pizza was the first company to introduce Text Ordering to their customers through the OrdrAI platform.

The Metro-Detroit pizza chain began testing this technology in the Fall of 2019 and launched it officially in 2020.

Since its launch, over 2 million text orders have been placed, equating to nearly $54 million in sales.

This technology creates an easy way for customers to order and pay for their pizza by simply texting their local Jet’s Pizza.

Once a customer texts their order in, they have the option to save their credit card on file, making for a quicker checkout time. They can also text Re-Pizza if they would like to re-order their previous order.

“We pulled off a technological and marketing feat that brands 10 and 20 times our size has yet to accomplish, and we have a 2-year head start,” says Aaron Nilsson, Chief Information Officer for Jet’s America Inc. “Artificial Intelligence is the forefront of combating labor shortages and rising prices.

Jet’s Pizza is continuing to find ways to utilize technology to combat the labor shortage and create an overall better customer experience.

The company has been testing a phone bot system and hopes to launch it throughout their stores in 2022.