Jet's Pizza to Give Away Year's Worth of Ranch

This year on National Ranch Day, all Jet’s Pizza locations will be offering a delicious deal, plus a chance to win a year’s worth of free ranch.

On Friday, March 10, Jet’s Pizza customers who spend $30 or more will receive a free 12 oz. bottle of Jet’s Ranch (online orders only, using code Ranch23, while supplies last). Plus, customers can head to the Jet’s Pizza social media pages to enter a giveaway where five lucky Jet’s Fans will win a year’s worth of free Jet’s Ranch. Other prizes will also be available to those who participate, including Jet’s Ranch T-Shirts, and Jet’s Pizza Ranch Ramekins.

Jet’s Ranch has developed a huge fan base of ranch lovers. The creamy, flavorful ranch is made in-house every single day. It perfectly complements Jet’s signature, Detroit-Style Crust.

“At Jet’s Pizza, we take pride in our ranch and we know our customers love it. The craze for our ranch got so big, about 10 years ago we had to start selling it in 12-ounce bottles,” says John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet’s America, Inc. “We couldn’t pass up on going all out for National Ranch Day. Whether you dunk your pizza in it, your wings, or dress your salad, it really is the best ranch.”