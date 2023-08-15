Jet's Pizza to Offer 45 Percent Off Corner Pizzas

For 45 years, Jet’s Pizza has been serving the best Detroit-Style Pizza in the game. It all started in Sterling Heights, Michigan when founder Eugene Jetts took a chance and opened Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria, now known as Jet’s Pizza. Since 1978, customers have been falling in love at first bite. Today, Jet’s Pizza has 416 locations in 21 states, and growing.

To celebrate 45 years, from August 21 to August 27, participating Jet’s Pizza locations will offer 45% off all 4 Corner Pizzas and 8 Corner Pizzas for online orders. Customers can redeem this offer by using code ANV45.

The 8 Corner Pizza was introduced by Jet’s in 2008. The 8 Corner Pizza is one that is often imitated but never duplicated.

“It’s unbelievable that 45 years ago my brother Eugene and I opened the doors to that first location. He would be so proud to see where we are at today,” says John Jetts, the CEO and President of Jet’s America, Inc. “We want to celebrate the past 45 years with our customers because they’re the reason we’ve been around for so long. Cheers to 45 years! We look forward to the next 45.”

Since 1978, Jet’s Pizza has been committed to serving only the best, using the highest quality of ingredients. In fact, Jet’s still uses the same cheese and tomato company since day one.

“It’s not just any pizza, it’s a Jet’s pizza!” – Eugene Jetts, Founder of Jet’s Pizza.