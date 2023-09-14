Jet's Pizza to Offer Discounted Items on National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Jet’s Pizza is joining pizza lovers across the nation on September 20 by celebrating National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

On Wednesday, September 20, participating Jet’s Pizza locations will offer 20% off all menu-priced pizzas for online orders, using code PEP23 at checkout. This offer is available for both pick-up and delivery.

Jet’s Pizza offers two kinds of pepperoni: regular pepperoni and bold pepperoni. Pair them both for a delicious combination!

“National Pepperoni Pizza Day is a day to celebrate everyone’s favorite topping and we want to make it extra special for our customers,” says John Jetts, President and CEO of Jet’s America, Inc. “We’re thrilled to offer this 20% off discount so everyone can take part in celebrating this delicious occasion.”