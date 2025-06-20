Jet’s Pizza is eager to celebrate National Detroit-Style Pizza Day on Monday, June 23. Customers will get a great deal and even have a chance to win some big prizes.

On Monday, June 23, customers can order their favorite Detroit-Style Pizza online and get 20% off all menu-priced pizzas using code DSP25.

Plus, Jet’s Pizza, along with their partners at Coca-Cola, are introducing the Detroit-Style Dash sweepstakes, 6/23 – 7/20. Customers who play this game can earn entries for a chance to win Jet’s Pizza for a year. The grand prize includes a $500 Jet’s Pizza Gift Card, (4) 1-Day Theme Park Passes to Busch Gardens or Seaworld, (4) Flight Vouchers, and $1,000 cash. To play and view the official rules, visit promotion.coke.com/DetroitStylePizzaCelebration.

“This game was such a fun and creative way for us to engage customers, and it has a nostalgic feel to it, just like our pizza does,” said John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet’s Pizza. “We can’t wait to give away these exciting prizes and celebrate our favorite thing – Detroit-Style Pizza.”