Jet's Pizza to Open Five Stores in Chicagoland

On a mission to bring delicious Detroit-style pizza to every neighborhood across Chicagoland, Jet’s Pizza announced their expansion in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, with five new locations opening for business in the first quarter of 2022 alone. After a booming 2021, with store profits up by 30%, Jet’s is bringing their quality, one-of-a-kind pizza to new areas of Chicago. To celebrate the area’s growth to 24 store locations, Jet’s Pizza across the Chicagoland area will offer 20% off menu priced pizza on Monday, February 28, with the online code 20OFF.

New locations projected to open in early 2022 include:

• 7070 North Clark Street (Chicago - Rogers Park)

• 5255 N. Milwaukee Ave (Chicago - Jefferson Park)

• 4605 Lincoln Highway (Matteson, Illinois)

• 1348 E. 55th Street (Chicago - Hyde Park)

• 11232 Lincoln Highway (Mokena, Illinois)

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and continued demand for Jet’s to continue adding new locations in the best possible way. It is truly incredible,” says Kevin Tosolt, Director of Marketing, Jet’s America’s Inc. “We could not be more honored to be the household favorite for so many and are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve these new Chicagoland communities in 2022.”

The expansion will allow diners to indulge in Jet’s crave-worthy offerings for takeout or delivery. In addition to their famous Detroit-style offerings, the new Jet’s Pizza locations also plan to serve their robust menu of hand-tossed, thin crust, New York-style, gluten free and cauliflower crust pies, fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches, mouthwatering sidekicks, desserts and more for customers to enjoy.