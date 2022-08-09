Jet’s Pizza Opens 400th Location

Jet’s Pizza opened its 400th location in the pizza chain’s franchise. The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL. This location is owned by Bryan Gilbert and Dan O’Donohue.

On Wednesday, July 27, John Jetts, the President and CEO of Jet’s America, along with his business partners and cousin, Jeff Galloway, V.P. of store operations and Jim Galloway, V.P. of franchise sales went to Chicago to celebrate the 400th Jet’s Pizza location.

Alongside the corporate owners, Gilbert and O’Donohue gave out free slices and customers could spin a prize wheel to win some Jet’s merch.

As announced earlier this year, Jet’s Pizza continues to grow with plans to open 30 new locations in 2022. The chain known best for its Detroit-Style Pizza will be introducing itself in Utah, Kansas, Washington, and Nevada.

“It’s incredible to think we just opened our 400th location when it feels like just yesterday, I was sitting on milk crates with my brother Eugene outside our first location, dreaming of this,” says John Jetts, President and CEO of Jet’s America, Inc. “We’re so proud of the product we put out there and the family of franchisees we’ve formed who have all made this dream possible.”