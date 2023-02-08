    Jet's Pizza Releases Heart-Shaped Pizza

    Industry News | February 8, 2023
    Heart-Shaped Pizzas from Jet's Pizza.
    Jet's Pizza
    The offer is available for pickup and delivery.

    Love can be unpredictable, but when it comes to commitment and loyalty, Jet’s Pizza always comes through. Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a heart-shaped pizza from Jet’s. Fall in love at first bite this Valentine’s Day at Jet’s Pizza as they carry on the beloved tradition of offering heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet’s Bread, and heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix.  

    On Tuesday, Feb. 14 all Jet’s Pizza locations nationwide will be selling 4-slice heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet’s Bread, and heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix, while supplies last. This offer is available for pick-up and delivery.   

    For online orders, just use the following codes:  

    • Heart-shaped pizza: LOVE 
    • Heart-shaped Jet’s Bread: BEMINE 
    • Heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix:  SWEET 

     

    “Forget the box of chocolates. Forget the teddy bear. Get the love of your life what they really want – Jet’s Pizza,” says John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet’s America, Inc. “The heart-shaped pizzas are one of my favorite traditions and I love bringing it back year after year.”  

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more