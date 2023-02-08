Jet's Pizza Releases Heart-Shaped Pizza

Love can be unpredictable, but when it comes to commitment and loyalty, Jet’s Pizza always comes through. Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a heart-shaped pizza from Jet’s. Fall in love at first bite this Valentine’s Day at Jet’s Pizza as they carry on the beloved tradition of offering heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet’s Bread, and heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 all Jet’s Pizza locations nationwide will be selling 4-slice heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet’s Bread, and heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix, while supplies last. This offer is available for pick-up and delivery.

For online orders, just use the following codes:

Heart-shaped pizza: LOVE

Heart-shaped Jet’s Bread: BEMINE

Heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix: SWEET

“Forget the box of chocolates. Forget the teddy bear. Get the love of your life what they really want – Jet’s Pizza,” says John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet’s America, Inc. “The heart-shaped pizzas are one of my favorite traditions and I love bringing it back year after year.”